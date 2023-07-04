The regional National Science and Maths Quiz has started and schools in the Ashanti Region have been contesting

In the semi-finals of the regional competition, Opoku Ware School contested against SIMMS SHS, Kumasi High, and Konongo Odumase SHS

Even though Opoku Ware was tipped to win the contest, SIMMS SHS won while OWASS came third

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

SIMMS Senior High School has kicked out Opoku Ware School (OWASS) to book a slot in the finale of the Ashanti Regional contest of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Opoku Ware was the defending champion of the regional contest and was therefore hoping to at least be at the regional finale but SIMMS SHS did not let that happen.

The contest was between SIMMS SHS, OWASS, Kumasi High School, and Konongo Odumase Senior High School.

OWASS placed third in the competition while Kumasi High was second Photo credit: @NSMQGhana Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

At the end of the contest, SIMMS SHS won with 34 points, followed by Kumasi High School with 30 points. Opoku Ware School came third with 26 points and Konongo Odumase Senior High was fourth with 21 points.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The first and second rounds of the competition were keenly contested. However, SIMMS SHS took the lead in the first round. In the second round, OWASS toppled to the last position after answering most of the speed race questions wrongly.

It was not a happy day for the boys from Santasi. Most of the students reportedly left the auditorium even before the Quiz mistress gave the final score of the contest.

Okuapemman Student describes other schools in competition as cubicles

Earlier, during the Eastern Regional contest, a student of Okuapemman Secondary School described the schools they competed with in the regional National Science and Maths Quiz qualifiers as cubicles.

In a video, the student said the schools they competed against they were certain of victory even before it started.

Okuapemman School competed against Kwahu Ridge SHTS, Salvation Army SHS and Kwabeng Anglican SHS.

Ketasco's 2021 NSMQ contestant studying computer science dead

Meanwhile, James Lutterodt, a young former student of Keta Senior High Technical School, has died.

Reports indicate that James dies due to food poisoning. Until his demise, he was studying for a BSc in Computer Science at the University of Ghana.

James and his two other contestants made history during the 2021 competition. This unfortunate incident has left everyone in shock and sadness.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh