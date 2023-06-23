The regional qualifiers of the National Science Maths Quiz has started in various parts of Ghana

In one of the qualifiers, Okuapemman competed against Kwahu Ridge SHTS, Salvation Army SHS and Kwabeng Anglican SHS

Okuapemman won the competition to qualify to the next stage and also received some prize money

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A student of Okuapemman Secondary School in the Eastern Region has described the schools they competed with in the regional National Science Maths Quiz (NSMQ) qualifiers as cubicles.

In a video, the girl said considering the schools they were competing against, they knew victory was theirs even before the competition started.

Okuapemman School competed against Kwahu Ridge SHTS, Salvation Army SHS and Kwabeng Anglican SHS.

The representatives of the Okuapemman School at the NSMQ Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

Okuapemman School won with 42 points at the end of the competition while Kwahu Ridge SHTS followed with 32 points. Meanwhile, Salvation Army SHS scored 19 points and Kwabeng Anglican SHS ended the competition with 18 points.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The happy student who spoke said they do not recognise their competitors as schools but as cubicles.

The student who seemed overjoyed by her school's victory said they brought intelligent students to compete on behalf of the school, so there was no way they would not win.

"Words cannot explain it, but seeing my Kofi Nita there, Aaron and Kofi Fianko there, I knew they could do it because we were not meeting schools. Actually, we were meeting cubicles so we knew we had won. We just came to prove to you that, indeed, we have won."

Reactions to the video

Several social media users have been commenting on the video. Some believe the student was overjoyed while others say they will wait for her reaction when they lose in the national competition. Below are some comments.

@Darlington1Gh said:

She must be the jama leader p333, see energy

@igobypereira commented:

Oh what, you no reach anywhere wey you dey throw shade like this

@PastorEben73 said:

Respect for your opponents is very important

@George54884647 commented:

We'll come back to this in the national championship

@eek_lumor said:

Eiii... Let's just wait and see how things heat up during the Nationals

Watch the video below:

NSMQ Mistress Elsie Effah Kaufmann reveals she had her first child when she was a PhD student

The famous National Science and Maths Quiz mistress, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, said in an interview that she was still in school as a PhD student when she got pregnant with her first child.

She described it as a challenging phase in her life since she had to take the baby to the lab to finish experiments and write her thesis only when the baby slept at night.

She said she survived on little or no sleep since she needed to complete her thesis and play her motherly role.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh