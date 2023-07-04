Keta Senior High Technical School alumnus James Lutterodt has appeared in an old video grooving to a song

The 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) wore a black T-shirt and short hair as he captured the fun moment

The footage of Lutterodt, who reportedly passed away from suspected food poisoning on Monday, July 1, raked up reactions

Former Keta Senior High Technical School student James Lutterodt has emerged in an old video in which he can be seen vibing to a thrilling tune.

In the footage spotted by YEN.com.gh, he can be seen sporting a black T-shirt and a low haircut. He appeared to be having one of the best moments with the song.

Video of James Lutterodt grooving to a song sparks reactions. Photo credit: @iamagbodo.

Source: Twitter

The 12-second footage ends with Lutterodt displaying confidence as he looks straight into the camera. He seemed full of life.

James Lutterodt reported dead

The prodigy passed away from suspected food poisoning on Monday, July 1. Before his untimely death, the prodigy and his mates from KETASCO made NSMQ history after the school qualified for the contest's finals.

For the first time in the competition's history, Ketasco was the first senior high school in the Volta Region to qualify for the finals. The old video of Lutterodt vibing to the enthralling song evoked reactions.

Watch the video below:

