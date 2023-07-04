The 2021 star of the NSMQ, Francisca Lamini has expressed pain over the death of James Lutterodt

The Harvard University student took to Instagram to mourn the death of James, whose death was reported on July 3

Francisca and James both represented Keta SHTS at the NSMQ in 2021

Francisca Lamini, an old student of Keta Senior High Technical School, has broken her silence over the death of her friend and former schoolmate James Lutterodt, whose sudden demise was reported on Monday, July 3rd.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Harvard University student shared an old photo of the Keta SHTS 2021 NSMQ team with the caption 'James why".

The photo was' accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Francisca and James both represented Keta SHTS at the National Science and Maths Quiz competition, where they made history by reaching the finals for the first time in the school's history.

James Lutterodt, a level 200 student offering Computer Science at the University of Ghana, was reported to have gained a scholarship to Howard University in the United States until the tragic incident happened.

Last post of James Lutterodt pops up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that James Lutterodt made a final post on Instagram before his unexpected demise.

The post, which has got thrown many people into a state of sorrow, features a poignant picture of Lutterodt himself. Accompanying the image was a heartfelt message that read, "Thanks to everyone who supported us to this far."

These profound words now serve as a poignant reminder of Lutterodt's immense gratitude towards all those who have been a part of his journey.

Old video of James eating evokes sadness

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of James Lutterodt, who was eating pizza has surfaced online.

The late student of the University of Ghana can be seen in the footage bonding with his roommates. The promising young man looked excited.

Messages of condolence from well-meaning Ghanaians have thronged in for the bereaved family.

No official statement has also been made by the family regarding the demise of their beloved son.

