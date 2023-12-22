An alumnus of Adisadel College who represented the school in the 2023 NSMQ has excelled in the WASSCE

Benedict Adepa-Tsamiah, who read General Science, bagged As in all eight subjects

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated Bright Adepa-Tsamiah on excelling in the WASSCE

Benedict Adepa-Tsamiah, an alumnus of Adisadel College, is receiving congratulatory messages on social media after a photo of his result slip went viral.

The intelligent student who was one of the contestants to represent Adisadel College at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) clocked straight As in all eight subjects.

A photo of Bright's WASSCE result slip was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @adisco_2009 with the caption, "Our NSMQ boys did it f3f33f3".

At the time of writing the report, the post on Benedict Adepa-Tsamiah's result slip in the WASSCE had raked in over 24,0000 views and ten comments.

Ghanaians commend the Adisco NSMQ star

Netizens who thronged the post's comment section showered praises on Bright and other NSMQ contestants for excelling in the WASSCE.

@double_ohh7 stated:

They were good. These guys could have actually won it this year especially looking at the performance of Mfantsipim. It’s unfortunate we always struggle with fundamental questions in the earlier stages. Our semis are mostly better than our quarters

@seban0148 wrote:

You’ve really made us proud, lads! Congratulations

@owura_nkum indicated:

So many brilliant santaclausians

@fuji_nero reacted:

Congratulations to the boys

