In 2023, Presbyterian Boys Secondary School aimed to win every trophy available as part of their 85th-anniversary celebrations

Their dedication resulted in numerous victories, leading to the need for a new trophy room to accommodate the growing collection

The prestigious school showcased their impressive array of awards, emphasizing their commitment to excellence in various competitions throughout the year

The Presbyterian Boys Secondary School has been in the news in 2023 due to its many wins and achievements as an educational institution.

The Christian gentlemen, as they are called, made it a point to give every competition their best and possibly win it.

Their aim, as shared on the X page of the school, was to win every trophy available in the year under review since it was also the year they celebrated their 85th anniversary.

A collage of all trophies won by PRESEC on display, and the 2023 NSMQ team with the trophy Photo credit: @PRESECLEGON_ Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

No wonder during the climax, they showcased all the trophies won over the years, and some suggested they needed a new trophy room since the numbers were growing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of awards won by the prestigious school in 2023.

1. PRESEC receives a plaque for producing the best business student in 2022 WASSCE

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) awarded PRESEC, Legon, for producing the best business student in 2022 WASSCE.

In sharing the news, the school said it does not only produce Science students but ensures that students of all courses excel so they can take their places in the country and church.

Ato Kwamena Quamsah was adjudged the best business student for the 2022 WASSCE in Ghana and West Africa.

2. The Real Sharks 2023

The boys from PRESEC-Legon defeated Adisadel College in the final on Saturday, June 24, 2023, after beating another Cape Coast school, St Augustine's College, in the semi-final.

The blue magicians earned 145 points against the zebra's 60 to win the 2023 trophy they previously won in 2020. This makes PRESEC the first school to win the trophy for the second time.

3. Greater Accra regional NSMQ champions

PRESEC, Legon won the regional championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). This was the fourth consecutive time they had won the regional competition.

At the finals, they scored 37 points to win the contest against Accra Academy, which earned 17 points, Chemu SHS and Tema Methodist SHS, which scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.

4. PRESEC, Legon beat Achimota and OWASS to win the 2023 NSMQ trophy

The NSMQ win did not stop at the regional level. Selinam Mortey and Benedict Partey Dortey made their school proud by winning the national trophy.

This was a significant win as it was the second time the school had won the trophy back to back and because the victory was on the 30th anniversary of the NSMQ.

The contestants received a rousing welcome when they returned to school and several gifts from sponsors, old students and other well-wishers.

5. PRESEC tops EN Analytics 2023 SHS rankings for Science and Mathematics

Presbyterian Boy's Secondary School emerged as the leading school in the EN Analytics Top 100 Senior High School Rankings for Science and Mathematics in 2023.

PRESEC Legon, previously ranked third in 2022, secured the top spot with an impressive total of 645 points, outperforming rivals Prempeh College, which claimed the second position with 595 points.

6. PRESEC Legon clinches trophy for SU National Bible Quiz

Just as their anthem says, the Christian gentlemen showed that they were also studious when it came to the Bible.

They added the Scripture Union Ghana National Bible Quiz contest trophy to the school's collection.

During the fierce Bible quiz, the school's squad beat off contests from other formidable opponents.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh