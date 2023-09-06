Twitter user Nkunku's Houseboy (@iamyourspec) has shared his educational journey in a post that has generated a series of accounts from netizens

He recalled finishing BECE in 2015 and completing WASSCE in 2018 before heading to the university

Nkunku generated a thread of people detailing their academic journeys after he asked them to share their educational paths

Twitter user Nkunku's Houseboy (@iamyourspec) has shared his educational journey in a post that has generated a series of accounts from netizens.

According to Nkunku, he finished the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2015 and then bagged his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) certificate in 2018.

Twitter user recalls his academic journey. Photo credit: @iamyourspec.

Source: Twitter

He enrolled in a university, which he completed in 2022, before completing his national service in 2023.

Nkunku engages his followers

Nkunku took to his Twitter account to share his academic path on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

''What and how has been your journey," he quizzed his over 25,000 followers.

More than 37,000 people had seen his post at the time of this publication, with many reaching out to share their own journey.

Reactions as Twitter user engages people about their educational journey

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions

@SDebarrister posted:

BECE-2013 WASSCE-2016 UNI-2022(Same POLI CLAss with you) NSS (2023) Unemployment next...

@iamyourspec replied:

Nah you gonna get job bro. Keep going.

@BlaaDanso posted:

BECE IN 2014 WASSCE IN 2017 UNIVERSITY IN 2021 NATIONAL SERVICE IN 2022 Unemployed.

@iamyourspec commented:

The sad part of it all, but don't give up.

@TaylorReign_ reacted:

BECE IN 2017 WASSCE IN 2020 UNIVERSITY IN Next Year NATIONAL SERVICE: I fly outside and then return to Ghana in 2050.

@perry_twinkle posted:

BECE 2017 WASSCE 2020 UNIVERSITY 22 NATIONAL SERVICE 2025 live goes on.

@iamyourspec replied:

Life goes on.

@fawogyimiiko commented:

BECE 2010 Wassce 2013 U don't finish Kinbu and expect university. The rest is street life.

Yawburner replied:

We keep going, bro.

@nana_kofi_osei reacted:

BECE 2010, Wassce 2013, University 2015, national service 2019.

Source: YEN.com.gh