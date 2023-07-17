NSMQ 2023: Mawuli School Wins Volta-Oti Zonal Championship after Defeating Ketasco, Peeps React
- Mawuli School has won the Volta-Oti Zonal Championship final after triumphing over competition from their opponents
- The school defeated Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) and Bishop Herman College to win the regional contest on Saturday, July 15
- Since the results emerged on social media, fans have been posting compliments to celebrate Mawuli School
Mawuli School has won the Volta-Oti Zonal Championship final of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after defeating Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).
The school tied with their closest contender, with both teams garnering 33 points at the end of the contest.
Mawuli School emerged as the tie-breaker and was crowned winner of the Volta-Oti Zonal Championship.
NSMQ announces results
Taking to their Twitter account, the @NSMQGhana posted the impressive results of the schools.
''End of Contest Mawuli School: 33 points, Keta SHTS: 33 points, Bishop Herman College: 18pts.
''Congratulations to Mawuli School! Winner of tie-breaker,'' the Twitter post read.
Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the benefits of the ongoing NSMQ contest, a former headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi, Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, urged stakeholders to consider other ways to promote the study of science and mathematics in the country.
''The NSMQ is useful, but there are other means to ensure that science and mathematics are studied in Ghana, so we should rely on more than just the NSMQ, even though it encourages participation. It is beneficial, but we should explore other options,'' he told YEN.com.gh.
See the NSMQGhana post below:
People praise Mawuli School
Many posted compliments to celebrate the team.
@CyrilJungle said:
Impressive from Mawuli. They'll surely be a force at the nationals.
@AduApeadu posted:
Keta almost did it in remembrance of their very own.
@james_atisey commented:
Operation host and win.
@BDMLasvegas said:
We're going for the main trophy.
@MrAfarega said:
Kpando Harvard no try koraa.
Source: YEN.com.gh