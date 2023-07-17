Mawuli School has won the Volta-Oti Zonal Championship final after triumphing over competition from their opponents

Mawuli School has won the Volta-Oti Zonal Championship final of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) after defeating Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

The school tied with their closest contender, with both teams garnering 33 points at the end of the contest.

Mawuli School wins 2023 NSMQ Volta-Oti Zonal Championship. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

Mawuli School emerged as the tie-breaker and was crowned winner of the Volta-Oti Zonal Championship.

NSMQ announces results

Taking to their Twitter account, the @NSMQGhana posted the impressive results of the schools.

''End of Contest Mawuli School: 33 points, Keta SHTS: 33 points, Bishop Herman College: 18pts.

''Congratulations to Mawuli School! Winner of tie-breaker,'' the Twitter post read.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about the benefits of the ongoing NSMQ contest, a former headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Kumasi, Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, urged stakeholders to consider other ways to promote the study of science and mathematics in the country.

''The NSMQ is useful, but there are other means to ensure that science and mathematics are studied in Ghana, so we should rely on more than just the NSMQ, even though it encourages participation. It is beneficial, but we should explore other options,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

See the NSMQGhana post below:

People praise Mawuli School

Many posted compliments to celebrate the team.

@CyrilJungle said:

Impressive from Mawuli. They'll surely be a force at the nationals.

@AduApeadu posted:

Keta almost did it in remembrance of their very own.

@james_atisey commented:

Operation host and win.

@BDMLasvegas said:

We're going for the main trophy.

@MrAfarega said:

Kpando Harvard no try koraa.

Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS defeats Ghana National College

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School (SHS) advanced to the Central regional finals of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contest.

The team representing the school garnered 46 points to defeat their closest contender Ghana National College with 32 points in the Central Region.

The fierce contest, which came off on Monday, July 10, also saw Obiri Yeboah Senior High School (SHS) emerge with 26 points and Apam Senior High School with 20 points, respectively.

Source: YEN.com.gh