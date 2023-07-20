The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the headmistress of West Africa Senior High School

The GES has said in a statement that Dr Shine Ofori was collecting unauthorised money from students expecting to be benefiting from the Free SHS policy

She has been directed to hand over the administration of the school to the regional education directorate while her case is determined by a disciplinary committee

Headmistress of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) Dr Shine Agatha Ofori has been interdicted for taking unauthorised fees from students.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has since asked her to hand over the administration of the Madina-based high school to the Regional Director of Education.

Her case, which has not been explained in detail in the statement announcing her interdiction, has been referred to the regional disciplinary committee.

Dr Shine Ofori (L) and the entrance of the WASS at Madina in Accra. Source: Facebook/@High School Observer

Source: Facebook

The GES has on many occasions sanctioned heads of senior high schools who collect money from students because of the government's free SHS policy.

While school heads have complained about a lack of adequate funds to run their schools and so sometimes resort to collecting money surreptitiously.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that the policy must remain completely free.

Benkum SHS headmaster asked to step aside over the claim he had sex with 15 students

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the headmaster of Benkum SHS has landed in major trouble after he was cited by some teachers of the school for allegedly having sex with 15 female students.

Emmanuel Nyarko has since been asked to step aside by the GES to make way for investigations into the damaging allegation.

The Ministry of Education has said the matter is of utmost interest and the outcome of the investigation would be monitored keenly.

Binduri SHS shuts down over lack of food

Also, Binduri SHS has been shut down due to the school's inability to deliver on its promise to serve them one hot meal a day.

According to a report by Daily Graphic, the majority of students have deserted school and the few on campus have been agitating.

The caterer at the school has stopped cooking for students because of non-payment of arrears owed to her by the government.

Free SHS programme will be reviewed

Nana Akufo-Addo government recently said the Free SHS policy and other flagship programmes would be reviewed as part of fiscal policy strategies under the IMF.

Before the announcement, the government had dismissed suggestions to review the Free SHS policy.

Other social policies that would be reviewed as part of the deal with the IMF include 1 Village 1 Dam, 1 District 1 Warehouse, and the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Project.

