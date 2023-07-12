Binduri SHS has been shut down due to the school's inability to deliver on its promise to serve them one hot meal a day

According to a report by Daily Graphic , the majority of students have deserted school and the few on campus have been agitating

The caterer at the school has stopped cooking for students because of non-payment of arrears owed to her by the government

Binduri Community Day Senior High School based in the Upper East Region has closed down over a lack of food to feed students.

Students have boycotted classes since July 12, 2023, to protest the unavailability of a hot meal to feed them, compelling the school to close down.

A female student laments the unavailability of food on campus (L) and the entrance of the Binduri SHS. Source: Facebook/@dailygraphicghana

According to a report by Daily Graphic the caterer at the school has stopped cooking for students because of non-payment of arrears owed her by the government.

The school population is about 600, but only 200 students come to the school regularly, according to the report.

The government introduced the one hot meal initiative for high school students to entice students to remain in class.

Aside from the nutritional value for students, the government touted it as a means for job creation.

Students say they are suffering due to the food crisis

A few students seen protesting on campus told reporters that the situation is causing them great distress.

"It is very sad that we are sometimes forced to eat Banku and okro stew throughout the whole week,” one student was quoted in the Graphic report.

The students want the education ministry to take immediate steps to address the issue to pave the way for the caterer’s return.

“We also demand the construction of a place of convenience since we can no longer attend to nature’s call in bushes around the school," a first-year female student appealed.

Binduri District Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES) John Doka Jaggery has visited the school and urged students to calm down.

