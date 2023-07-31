Musician Samini Dagaati advised people to pursue their delayed dreams after graduating with his first degree

The Reggae/Dancehall artiste walked across the stage to bag a Project Management degree from Greenhill, GIMPA, on Friday, July 28

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he stated that it is never too late for people to return and fulfil a postponed goal

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Samini Dagaati has said there is always time for anyone who wants to pursue a long-delayed dream after graduating with his first degree.

The Linda hit musician graduated with a Project Management degree from Greenhill, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Samini inspires people

In an exclusive interview, Samini urged people, especially young folks, to focus on achieving their desired but delayed goals if they want to. He spoke YEN.com.gh not long after walking across the stage to receive his degree.

''... I have already set an example by putting my career aside to embark on this journey to get my degree because I promised myself years ago that I would do this.

''So, it's an example. It's never too late, but then again, if you're determined to do something, you either do it now or find yourself doing it when you could have been doing something else because if I had done my degree 20 years ago, I wouldn't be trying to get it here at this time. But I would do this repeatedly; it was an amazing experience. We thank God,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

