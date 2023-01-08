An Accra High Court has injuncted the University of Ghana from rolling out a new residential policy

The policy which has stirred massive controversy is targeted at all continuing male students from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls

The management of the premier university said it took the decision in order to prevent violent clashes between the two halls

Ghana’s premier University has been injuncted from rolling out a new residential policy.

The policy which has stirred massive controversy is targeted at all continuing male students from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah Halls of the University of Ghana.

University Of Ghana Rolls Out New Residential Policy To Avert Violent Clashes Between Commonwealth And Mensah Sarbah Hall Students

According to the management of the tertiary institution, it took the decision in order to avert future violent clashes between the two halls.

But some disgruntled students of the Commonwealth Hall on Friday, January 6, 2023, filed an interlocutory injunction against the university for ordering the male students to seek accommodation outside the campus.

Court Orders University Of Ghana To Maintain Male Students Status Quo

The court in its ruling on the matter said the status quo as it used to be before the new policy by the University of Ghana ought to be strictly maintained before the October 26, 2022 decision was taken.

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Defendant herein is hereby restrained either by itself or its officers, assigns, privies, agents, workmen or anybody working under the Defendant’s instructions from going ahead to implement the decision of the Defendant....”

University of Ghana Sacks Continuing ‘Vandals’ And Continuing Male Students Of Mensah Sarbah Hall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Authorities at the University of Ghana have sacked continuing male members of Commonwealth Hall, aka Vandals, and the continuing male residents of the Mensah Sarbah Hall, aka Vikings.

The decision by the management of the renowned university in Accra follows consistent violent clashes between male residents of the two rival halls.

A statement by the Registrar of the University explained that continuing male residents of the two halls will be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited Hostel and private hostels.

