Samini Dagaati has finally finished his education at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration

The dancehall pioneer graduated with a degree in project management after four years of intensive learning and project work

He shared the good news with his fans online through vivid pictorial evidence

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Samini is officially a certified degree holder in Project management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

All of Ghana is proud of the singer for persevering through every challenge and inspiring the youth to thrive higher in education.

Samini's journey to enlightenment began four years ago on Green Hill.

But many only learned of the musician's last project once a video of him giving a presentation in the class went viral. Samini looked smart in a crisp white long-sleeved shirt over well-tailored trousers.

Samini shared photos from his graduation with his online fans with a caption:

"Bagged my degree in #projectmanagement after 4 years on the #Greenhill #TGBTG …. Thank you @gimpa_greenhill ❤️❤️❤️.

Peeps react to Samini's educational achievement, flood social media with congratulatory messages

Samini continues inspiring the youth to aim for greatness and better with his recent milestone. Many admired and applauded the musician for staying true to the cause.

okyeamekwame commented:

Wow! Dreams cannot stay dreams forever. They manifest like a dope Madina rapper

iammzgee commented:

Because of you, I’ll rearrange the alphabet

kobby.kyei commented:

Congratulations legend! Blessings ahead. Impact

mawuko.rg commented:

Congratulations mi Lord

dblackgh commented:

Big congrats !!!! Legend !!

kwekucuethemc commented:

Congratulations King

