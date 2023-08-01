A Ghanaian boy who was defeated in a Senior Boys' Prefect contest in his school has spoken after the loss

In a TikTok video, the boy said he had learnt some lessons after he was defeated in the elections

The confident boy said in any contest, there must always be one winner and losers

The young boy who has become an internet sensation after losing the prefect election in basic school has spoken.

The young boy, who is called Kweku Jumah Frimpong Aboagye, said even though he lost, he was happy to learn a few lessons.

Kweku said he was not happy he lost, but he was happy with the lessons he learnt.

Basic school boy who lost prefect election speaks Photo credit: @RockItAllby_Duro&elle Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

"Although I lost, I'm not upset with myself. I'm upset a little bit. Through that I have learnt how to convince people better, and I have also learnt that in life, there are two things: winners and losers. So we should just accept if we are losers or winners."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Comments from the video

Many people who listened to the eloquent student said he would be a politician in the future.

@rockitallby_duroandelle shared his video. Read some of the comments below:

@Great Ike said:

They will not vote for him bcos he will write those who will speak Twi in the classroom

@AGUNGUMA-GAARA KINGSLEY wrote:

The Twi speakers voted ️against him

@agyeiwaamysterio said:

Akufo Addo at class 5 B

@Miz_Ampah commented:

This guy will like to wear coat in the future see how he’s doing with his shirt

@augustineadu515 indicated:

I can see the spirit of politics dwelling in him in future I swear

@Rittenhouse said:

Am sure they didn't vote for him because they see him as too knowing

@user4501250392162 wrote:

He speaks good English intelligent boy.I pray for favor in everything you do .ur future is bright

@ShyDoll said:

This boy is a born politician ❤️

KNUST voted its first female SRC President

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) elected its first female President of the Students Representative Council (SRC).

Yvonne Osei Adobea was elected in the 71st year of the school’s existence. She beat five other contenders, all male, to win the election.

She polled 8,282 votes, defeating her leading opponent, Abraham Rockson, who received 4,568.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh