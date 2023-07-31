A basic school student who was contesting for a prefect position in his school has got social media users talking

The aspirant was certain he would win the election and added that if he lost, there would be another opportunity to try again

The short video shared on social media got many admiring the boy and predicting that he would be a politician in the future

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young student, who was aspiring for a prefectorial position in his primary school, has shown how eloquent he is and what qualities he used to campaign for the election.

The boy spoke while the counting of the ballots was ongoing. When asked if he would win the election, the young boy replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, I am very confident. I am very good at convincing people, and I convinced a lot of people to vote for me. So I think things will be going well."

The student aspirant lost the elections, but he won hearts on social media Photo credit: SIKAOFFICIAL1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The boy said even if he does not win, he is hopeful to get another opportunity one day.

"I'm not sure about that. Maybe I will get another opportunity one day."

Twitter user, @sikaofficial1, in his caption, indicated that he lost the elections.

Comments from social media

Several people have watched and commented on the video shared by @sikaofficial1. Most people said he sounds like a politician and has a political future.

Read some of the comments below:

@I_Am_Winter said

He was born a politician. You can’t tell me otherwise

@Bernise_doe wrote:

I'm good at convincing people, l won't be surprised is the father is a politician and he is picking his tricks.

@OriginalMojoe commented:

Unfortunately, a lot of students didn't vote for him because they mistook his confidence for arrogance. I've seen this way too often. Feels like our society has a problem against confident and vocal people.

@double_ohh7 said:

See his facial expression I don’t know whether it’s a smile or not but I’ve seen this soo many times on my screen in regards to the political field

@KwameStitches wrote:

Kids like this no matter what he will be a politician definitely in parliament…Soo confident n eloquent..It’s like he knows what he’s doing

justice

@JusticeSarkess said:

When a cyto sch boy speaks like this, i sweari God Mp straight

KNUST voted its first female SRC President

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) elected its first female President of the Students Representative Council (SRC).

Yvonne Osei Adobea was elected in the 71st year of the school’s existence. She beat five other contenders, all male, to win the election.

She polled 8,282 votes, defeating her leading opponent, Abraham Rockson, who received 4,568.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh