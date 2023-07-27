Ghanaian women, when given the opportunity, always make history by achieving what many believe is impossible

In the 71-year existence of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, there has never been a female SRC President

However, a female student has shown that it can be done by winning the election to lead the students in the 2023/2024 academic year.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has made history by electing its first female President of the Students Representative Council (SRC).

The first female SRC President, Yvonne Osei Adobea, has been elected in the 71st year of the school’s existence.

Yvonne Osei Adobea beat five other contenders, all male, to win the election.

A collage of Yvonne Osei Adobea, the first female SRC President at KNUST Photo credit: @osei_adobea Source: Twitter

She got 8,282 votes, defeating her leading opponent, Abraham Rockson, who received 4,568.

The third-year Sociology student was able to successfully win the SRC election this year after coming in second place the previous year.

Yvonne attended Serwaa Nyarko Girls SHS in the Ashanti Region in the past. She worked as a student activist up until her election to save the University's Junior Common Room system from being eliminated after unrest broke out between Unity Hall and University Hall. The KNUST’s SRC general election was held on July 26, 2023.

Yvonne's election is coming at a time when KNUST has its first female Vice Chancellor in the person of Prof Rita Akosua Dickson.

After @ VOICE_of_KNUST tweeted the election result and history that has been made, several people commented, congratulating Yvonne. Some called on her to work better than previous presidents.

Read some of the comments below:

@KojoZsh_ said:

Don't be surprised when she becomes Ghana's first female president too....i wish her well

@KofiKayGh1 commented:

And soon first female President of Ghana.... Congratulations on this bravery achievement

@GSAdababu wrote:

Massive. Don't only make history leave a good legacy through your works. May administration be a success

@casticated091 indicated:

This decision and agenda have been meticulously orchestrated by our Vice Chancellor they were acutely aware of their intended outcomes when they transitioned the unisex hall into a bi-gender hall, with a specific focus on Continental and Katanga Halls. I’m not surprised

@LeonardAnsah27 said:

Congratulations to her. The only lady in the presidential race n she made it. This shows the love she's got from the student populace. Competent over money n political influence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the first female Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Mrs Mary Chnery-Hesse has been appointed to serve a second tenure.

Her second tenure as Chancellor begins from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2028. Her first term was from 2018 to 2023.

A statement released by the University of Ghana said her appointment was approved by the University Council at its meeting held on July 6, 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh