An alumnus of the UniMAC has been awarded a PhD from one of the foremost institutions in Canada

Tryphena Yeboah was awarded a PhD in English, with an emphasis on Creative Writing by the University of Nebraska

Tryphena hold a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees and now a PhD, making her one of the most highly educated women from Ghana

A young Ghanaian Woman, Tryphena Yeboah has achieved a remarkable feat in her academic pursuit far away in Canada.

Tryphena Yeboah, an alumnus of the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC), formerly GIJ, climbed to the top of the academic ladder to receive one of the higher qualifications.

Tryphena Yeboah smiling after bagging a PhD from the University of Nebraska in Canada Photo credit: @tryphena_yeboah/X

The young Ghanaian woman has been awarded a PhD in English, with an emphasis on Creative Writing, by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Canada.

Upon completion of her doctoral studies, the young Ghanaian lady has earned the right, through hard work, to prefix her name with the title; Dr.

Before the achievement, Dr Tryphena Yeboah had previously acquired a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing at Chapman University in the US, where she worked as a graduate assistant for marketing and engagement.

Also, during her time in Ghana, Dr Tryphena Yeboah acquired a Master of Arts in Development Communications as well as first-class honours in Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from UniMAC.

A highly educated Ghanaian woman

Dr Tryphena Yeboah's latest academic success makes her one of the most highly educated young women in Ghana, holding a bachelor's degree, two master's and a PhD.

Before relocating to Canada in 2020 to continue with her higher education pursuit, Dr Tryphena Yeboah worked as a reporter for The Independent Ghana between 2018 and 2019.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, one of Dr Tryphena Yeboah's acquaintances celebrated her academic laurel.

Ber Anena (@ahpetite), in the said post, suggested that Dr Tryphena Yeboah's PhD is a five-year program, but she brilliantly completed it in three.

