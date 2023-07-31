A 14-year-old British national who was schooling at the St Peter's Mission School in Accra has died

The school alleged that the young boy was a substance abuser and had taken in some when he jumped from a storey building and died

But the family has debunked the claim since the post moterm did not show any substance or alcohol in his system

The family of the 14-year-old British national who died at the St Peter's Mission School is seeking answers to the cause of their boy's death.

According to the family, they do not believe the story narrated by the school leading to the boy's death.

According to authorities of the school, the boy allegedly fell from a window of a fourth-floor building in the school at night.

The boy died after they took him to the hospital for medical attention.

However, the family said the story that their son engaged in narcotics was untrue. They added that the autopsy did not show any substance abuse or alcohol in the body of the deceased.

The grandmother of the deceased, Jane Brown, said "the injuries does not match the story the school proprietor was telling me. A bundle of lies. But I can tell you my grandson's blood will speak for the voiceless."

The family, after the post moterm, decided to take the boy's body to the United Kingdom for a proper burial.

