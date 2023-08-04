The brass band of Adisadel College has proven that bands do not have to play only gospel or highlife tunes

A video on social media showed the group playing Sarkodie's Country Side at what seemed to be a school event

The students, who were sitting and enjoying the tune, sang along while the brass band played in their black and white attire

The brass band group of Adisadel College has shown how dynamic they are by playing Sarkodie’s Country Side to the amazement of many on social media.

The zebra boys moved away from the regular gospel and highlife tunes played by most brass bands in Ghana.

The school’s brass band played while other students watched and sang along to the Country Side tune.

The students played beautifully while their colleagues watched and enjoyed.

The boys had musical instruments such as trumpet, glockenspiel, sax, and drums, among others.

Watch the video below:

Social media users reacted to the video

There have been several reactions to the video after it was shared by @GyapKay. Some people attempted to turn it into the Cape Coast male school rivalry debate while others simply enjoyed the rendition.

Read some of the comments below:

@henryniikwao

You know what be fascinating about African instrumentalists? Forget course music or sheets. Even when they can read, they will chew the notes and lines and come and play physical without reference. Fear African instrumentalists!

@Q_e_w

Botwe brass band will like a word. But these guys are good though..

@profdublyn_zee

Augusco also have a very good brass band as well.

@GeeNxt

Beautiful..king sark

@Augustine_Qubi

Santa Regimental band

Adisco brass band performed Shatta’s Hosanna and Ebony’s ‘Sponsor’

This is not the first time, the brass band of Adisadel College has performed a tune from other genres apart from highlife and gospel.

In what seemed to be their rehearsal session, the group performed Shatta Wale’s Hosanna and Ebony’s Sponsor.

The conductor who enjoyed the music danced to accompany his instructions to those playing.

