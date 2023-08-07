The West African Examinations Council has expressed concern that funding constraints will affect BECE

The council said it still requires funding to ensure that the marking of BECE scripts is not delayed

WAEC said it is expecting much more than the GH¢ 10,500,000 it has received from the government for the conduct of the BECE

West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has warned that the failure of the government to release outstanding funds will delay the marking of BECE scripts.

The Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi, has indicated the government has only released 15% of the funding for the 2023 BECE, amounting to GH¢ 10,500,000.

WAEC has continued to complain of a lack of funds. Source: Facebook/@MinistryOfEducationGH

“For now, we’ve been able to print, and we are conducting, but for marking and processing, we may not be able to complete that because we need more funds,” Kapi said to Joy FM.

602,457 candidates across Ghana are expected to be part of the examination, which started today.

WAEC has deployed officers to monitor some of the areas known for examination malpractices.

The council is also collaborating with the National Investigative Bureau (NIB).

BECE and WASSCE almost derailed

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that money issues from the government almost derailed the WASSCE and BECE.

The government eventually said it released GH¢55 million to WAEC to organise the two crucial examinations for 2023.

Public Relations Officer of WAEC Winifred Ampiaw explained that GH¢15 million would be used to organise the BECE, while GH¢40 million would be allocated for the WASSCE.

The move followed concerns by the Minority in Parliament on Thursday that WAEC was cash-strapped and owed service providers.

Students stranded over registration fees

YEN.com.gh also reported in a separate story that some final-year JHS students in the Gomoa East district were left stranded during the BECE after their head teacher allegedly spent money meant for registration fees.

The head teacher in the Gomoa Budu Atta D/A Junior High School was nowhere to be found as the BECE kicked off on the morning of August 7, 2023.

The head teacher allegedly collected GH¢ 400 to register candidates for the BECE, among other costs.

