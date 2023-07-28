The government has averted a possible derailment of this year's WASSCE and BECE after releasing money for WAEC

The government has released GH¢55 million to WAEC to organise the two crucial examinations for 2023

The move follows concerns by the Minority in Parliament on Thursday that WAEC is cash-strapped and owes service providers

The government has paid the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) GH¢55 million to organise the 2023 WASSCE and BECE.

The release of the funds to the organiser of the exams for the first and second-cycle levels of education follows reports that WAEC's indebtedness to key service providers and stakeholders threatens timelines.

Public Relations Officer of WAEC Winifred Ampiaw told Citi News on Thursday, July 27, 2023, that GH¢15 million would be used to organise the BECE, while GH¢40 million would be allocated for the WASSCE.

A BECE candidate writing exams (L) and education minister Dr Yaw Adutwum walking among WASSCE. Source: Facebook/@yawoseiadutwum

Source: UGC

According to a Graphic online report, WAEC had budgeted GH¢18 million for BECE and GH¢63.5 million for WASSCE or a total budget of GH¢81.5 million for the two exams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

However, Ampiaw said the funds received would enable the exams to proceed smoothly since there is a payment plan with service providers to deal with the shortfall.

"This amount will enable us to take care of the pre-exams activities and the conduct of the exams itself," she stated.

Minority discloses huge debt owed WAEC threatens WASSCE and BECE

The Minority in Parliament raised alarm on Thursday that the timelines for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) could be derailed over debts.

The Minority disclosed that the government owes the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) huge debts that threaten the crucial external examination for the first and second-cyle education levels.

According to the Minority spokesperson for education Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the government has for many months failed to release funds to WAEC.

WAEC needs the funds to pay the allowances to supervisors, invigilators, examiners, and other personnel involved in the organisation of the exams.

BECE and WASSCE to begins soon

Per WAEC's timetable, the BECE will start on August 7 and end on August 11, 2023.

However, the 2023 WASSSCE has been slated to start on Monday, July 31, 2023, with project work for candidates in the visual arts.

Theory papers will begin on Monday, August 21, 2023, and run through September 26, 2023.

“My school didn’t register us for 2023 WAEC” - Pretty girl laments in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian student who could not write 2023 WAEC said her school ruined the plan she had for the year.

The girl said though she and other students in her set did not plan to write NECO, they would have to as an alternative.

Many people who reacted to the girl's video stated that their family members would sue if the same thing happened to them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh