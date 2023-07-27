The schedule for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) could be derailed over debts.

The Minority in Parliament has disclosed that the government owes the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) huge debts that threaten the crucial external examination for the first and second-cyle education levels.

Minority Spokesperson on Education, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe told journalists on Thursday, July 27, 2023, that WAEC needs GH¢‎50 million to settle debts owed service providers to enable a smooth organisation of the 2023 WASSCE and BECE.

Government has failed to release funds to WAEC

According to him, the government has failed for many months to release funds to WAEC, the organisers of the exams, to meet its financial obligations to key stakeholders.

WAEC needs the funds to pay the allowances to supervisors, invigilators, examiners, and other personnel involved in the organisation of the exams.

"Those who worked for WAEC last year, 2022, in the conduct of the WASSCE have not been paid the allowances due to the supervisors, the invigilators, the examiners, and all other persons. So, WAEC is unable to raise funds to meet its obligations,” the NDC MP told reporters.

He also disclosed that WAEC has not been able to pay companies recruited to print examination scripts and booklets.

"So if you don’t pay, how will they provide those materials for you?” Peter Nortsu-Kotoe quizzed.

The Ministry of Education has not yet reacted to the claims by the Minority.

Scheduled dates for BECE and WASSCE

According to WAEC's timetable, the BECE will start on August 7 and end on August 11, 2023.

But the 2023 WASSSCE has been slated to start on Monday, July 31, 2023, with project work for candidates in the visual arts.

Theory papers will begin on Monday, August 21, 2023, and run through September 26, 2023.

