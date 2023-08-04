An old student of Acherensua SHS who got 5As during the WASSCE has appealed for help to pursue further studies

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Esmond Osei has bought university forms and is hoping to get funding to enrol once the time comes

He has now resorted to teaching at Atebubu in Bono East in order to earn a living

An old student of Acherensua Senior High School (SHS), Esmond Osei, is appealing for financial support in order to further his education at the university

The intelligent young man who sat for the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) and was a General Arts student, had As in five subjects, Bs in two subjects, and a C in one subject.

A young man seeks help to attend Photo credit: @Esmond Osei

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Luck has however, eluded him as efforts by his parents to raise money to further his education have proven futile.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Esmond revealed that he resorted to working as a pupil teacher for a private school as his attempt to enrol in a university last year was hampered by a lack of funding.

The young man who currently resides at Atebubu in the Bono East Region revealed that through his teaching job, he had bought admission forms at the University of Cape and the University of Ghana and was optimistic about gaining admission into both universities.

"I applied for Political Science at the University of Ghana, and I chose Economics in Education at the University of Cape Coast."

"My burden howver is that I will not be able to pay for the fees and other expenses when the admission list is released and I wouldn't to miss out this year too" he said with a low tone.

Esmond has appealed to the benevolent individuals, organizations and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid and help him finally achieve his dream.

Persons who wish to contact Esmod Osei for more enquiries on his situation can do so at 0596479762.

NSMQ contestant works at a drinking spot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jennifer Anaale Apingu, an old student of Navrongo Senior High School who represented her school in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ) was also working at a drinking despite bagging in the WASSCE

This was because money to fund her tertiary fees had become an issue for the family.

She also got 5As in the 2021 WASSCE.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh