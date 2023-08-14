Following the president's remarks about renaming the University of Ghana, YEN.com.gh looks at some of the institutions that have already been renamed under the Akufo-Addo administration.

President Akufo-Addo cause a stir when he linked his uncle and historical figure of the New Patriotic Party tradition, JB Danquah, to the renaming of the University of Ghana.

It is no secret that President Akufo-Addo would rename the University of Ghana after his uncle if given the chance. The president maintains that JB Danquah was integral to the setting up of Ghana's "premier" university.

"Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen," he said.

While the President has not had his way with the University of Ghana, there are a number of educational institutions in Ghana which have been named after historical figures under the umbrella of the NPP's famed Busia-Danquah-Dombo tradition.

1. UENR named after Busia

The University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani was earmarked in 2019 to be renamed after one of the historical figures in the NPP tradition, Kofi Busia.

Busia was Ghana's second prime minister, serving from 1969 to 1972 under the National Liberation Council, which overthrew Ghana's first prime minister and founder, Kwame Nkrumah.

Busia's daughter, Nana Fremah Busia did not receive the news warmly at the time and said her father deserved to be honoured with his name on the University of Ghana.

2. UDS Navrongo named after CK Tedam

Also in 2019, the newly-autonomous University for Development Studies campus in the Upper East Region was renamed after the late founding member of the NPP, Clement Kubindiwo Tedam.

CK Tedam was a co-founder of the Northern People’s Party alongside Mumuni Bawumia, Naa Abeifaa Karbo, JB Braimah, Tolon Naa Yakubu Tali, Adam Amandi, Imoro Salifu and Simon Diedong Dombo, who became the party's head.

He became a member of the Gold Coast Legislative Assembly between 1954 and 1956 and again of the United Party later in 1956 to March 6, 1957.

3. Wa UDS named after SD Dombo

After the passing of the University for Business and Integrated Development Studies Bill 2018, the Wa-based school was named after Simon Diedong Dombo, a politician from the United Party tradition.

SD Dombo was also a Member of Parliament during the First Republic of Ghana.

Before approval of the bill the Minority in Parliament complained that the name change had been done on their blind side because of a lack of consultations on the matter.

4. UMaT named after George Grant

Another figure in the NPP tradition who had a university named after him was George Grant, the first President of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

President Akufo-Addo earlier renamed the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to the George Grant University of Mines and Technology in 2018.

Former President John Kufuor, who commissioned the UMaT in August 2005, is serving as its first-ever Chancellor.

5. Tamale UDS named after JJ Rawlings

While the majority of the renamed institutions have been after figures in the NPP tradition, President Akufo-Addo honoured an opposition figure in 2021.

He announced that the University for Development Studies would be renamed after the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, the founder of the NDC.

President Akufo-Addo said Mr Rawlings rejected the honour while he was alive, but the late former president's family later endorsed the decision.

