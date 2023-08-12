Nana Akufo-Addo reactivated his push to get the University of Ghana, Legon, named after his late uncle JB Danquah

Speaking at the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana on August 11, the President said history supports such a move

Since 2018, Nana Akufo-Addo has been making a strong push for the premier university to named after then-Gold Coast politician

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his desire to see the University of Ghana, Legon, named after his uncle, Joseph Boakye Danquah.

JB Danquah is a member of the Big Six and a politician who attempted to become president in 1960.

Delivering a keynote address at the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana on August 11, 2023, Akufo-Addo said history supports his long-held conviction that JB Danquah contributed so much to the founding of the university.

"Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen," he said.

This is not the first time Akufo-Addo is making a push for the university to be named after his uncle.

In 2018, he made a similar comment when he said his uncle founded the University of Ghana (UG). Academics, especially at the University of Ghana, disagree with the president.

At the event to mark the university's 75th anniversary, Akufo-Addo commended the institution for maintaining its position among the top universities in Ghana playing a huge role in national development.

“It will be wholly appropriate and not at all far-fetched to describe Joseph Boakye Danquah as the founder of this university [the University of Ghana], a fact that, on the 75th anniversary of its existence, should be vividly recalled by all of us who are being and are the beneficiaries of his work,” he said.

