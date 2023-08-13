The bust of President Akufo-Addo's father and former president of Ghana, Edward Akufo-Addo, has been captured being slapped jovially in a viral video

Young boys, who look like students, could be seen smacking the head of the bust and complaining that the current president was making life unbearable for them

The location of the incident is not known but the person taking the amateur video zoomed in on the name in the front of the bust

A video of a group of young students who seemed to be venting their frustration about the Nana Akufo-Addo administration on a bust of his father is trending.

The location of the incident is sketchy but in the video shared on Twitter, the students took turns slapping the head of a sculpture of Edward Akufo-Addo, also Ghana's president from 1970 to 1970.

The amateur video zoomed in briefly on the name inscribed on the front of the bust - to show it is the bust of Edward Akufo-Addo - before zooming out to capture the young boys slapping the top of the head amid complaints against Nana Akufo-Addo and giggling.

These were some of the things the boys said in Twi as they took turns to hit the slap Edward Akufo-Addo's bust:

"Your son is causing hardship"

"Your son is not doing well"

"Your hs been incompetent"

"Because of your son, we are suffering”

"Your son Nana Addo is taxing us on bet winnings"

Comments about the video have been varied

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments about the viral video below:

@HYPEMASTERS__ felt Ghana is a big "comedy channel" after watching the video:

"So it’s really true that Ghana is a comedy channel in heaven? Gen Z buddies no dey hear word see what they doing to Late Edward Akufo Addo, President Nana Akufo Addo's dad."

@InterBoy1908 wanted to know what sin the late former president committed for slaps on his head:

"But, what did Edward Akufo-Addo do wrong? "

@marcusadampah summed up the video thus:

"It appears anger in the youth is gathering momentum accordingly!"

