He claimed his former opponent, actor/politician Fred Nuamah, who recently withdrew from the NDC primary for the area, had a better chance of winning the 2024 poll

Mr Logic sat for a discussion on UTV's United Showbiz, where he asserted emphatically that if Dumelo gets elected as the NDC's candidate for the area, he will lose in 2024

Entertainment pundit Mr Logic, born Emmanuel Barnes, has predicted that actor/politician John Dumelo will lose the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat in the 2024 election.

He made the remark while discussing the recent declaration issued by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah, that he will not run in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primary for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat against John Dumelo.

Mr Logic claimed he believes Dumelo's friend and actor/politician Nuamah has a stronger chance of unseating the incumbent Member of Parliament, Lydia Alhassan, in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

He expressed dismay when Nuamah withdrew his bid to run against Dumelo but instead backed him.

A brief background

Despite being friends in real life and colleagues in the entertainment industry, Nuamah and Dumelo engaged in intense exchanges before the former withdrew from the NDC competition. They were running against one other for the NDC's Ayawaso West Wuogon primary.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency primary is one of many that the party postponed to resolve internal misunderstandings before holding the elections, said Ghanaweb.

Mr Logic mentioned on UTV that he believes John Dumelo will lose again as he did in the 2020 parliamentary election.

