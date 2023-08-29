Wunie, a North East regional representative, broke down in tears while expressing gratitude after her eviction from the ongoing 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB)

She was evicted along with two other contestants, namely Olila and Ohemaa, on Sunday, August 27

YEN.com.gh has compiled five stunning photos of the former beauty pageant contestant beaming for the camera

Wunie, a 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) contestant, broke down in tears after being eliminated from the beauty contest alongside two teammates on Sunday, August 27.

She expressed gratitude while reflecting on her short-lived experience in the ongoing beauty pageantry. The North East regional representative was evicted alongside teammates Olila and Ohemaa.

Wunie demonstrated her passion and prowess during her final performance on the Entrepreneurship Night, where she debuted her delectable Wunie's Peanut Butter and Bread Spread before her journey concluded. She was eliminated because she did not garner enough votes to remain in the contest.

Despite the early eviction from the GMB contest, she thanked the organisers for the opportunity to showcase her talent with tears. Since the emotional meltdown in a video, she has garnered attention.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of Wunie glowing for the camera.

1. Wunie displays beautiful Ghanaian culture

Wunie, a former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, displays culture in a picture shot by Revelstudiosgh.

2. Wunie shows cleavage

Wunie released photos to mark her birthday. Her caption read: ''Happy birthday to me, a year older and wiser, forever grateful for life.''

3. Wunie poses in a colourful outfit

Evicted North East regional representative in the ongoing 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful glows for the camera.

4. Wunie in an all-red outfit

Former beauty pageant contestant Wunie beams in a breathtaking all-red ensemble. Her caption accompanying the image read:

''Having the dream is easy, making it come true is hard,'' she said.

5. Wunie displays her fashion sense

Wunie posted an image to wish her loved ones and fans well in the new month.

She wrote: ''Happy new month ❤️✨may this month be better than the previous months nails, heels and earrings.''

