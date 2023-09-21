Police have arrested five Gomoa Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School students for assault

The students are alleged to have assaulted 12 of their fellow students in a reprisal attack

The school’s security team and a neighbourhood watch committee conducted investigations into the incident.

Five Gomoa Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School students in the Central Region have been arrested after an attack on 12 form 2 students.

The suspects carried out the attack, reportedly avenging an earlier altercation.

Five students were arrested for the violence. Source: Facebook/@Citi 97.3 FM

The arrested students, led by some final-year students, attacked at night after bedtime.

They were armed with knives and clubs and caused varying degree of wounds.

Citi News reported that the assault was in response to earlier tensions between the opposing students.

Security at the school conducted investigations that led to the arrest of the five students.

One other student returning to campus from town was also attacked by some unidentified assailants.

The student was stabbed and his mobile phone late on Saturday evening.

Violence at Adisadel College

An Adisadel College student was captured in the viral video assaulting a fellow student in June 2023.

After the video went viral, the student who was assaulted by a fellow student at Adisadel College was recalled and offered psychological help after initially being suspened.

The attacker was arrested following instructions from the Attorney General.

Housemaster sanctioned

YEN.com.gh also reported that the housemaster in charge of where the incident happened, and his were suspended.

The student who recorded the video was almost suspended for his role in the issue.

The school also considered dismissing the student who carried out the assault.

NGO calls for new protocols

In a YEN.com.gh interview, Africa Education Watch, called for Adisadel incident to be prosecuted.

The NGO also said new management protocols in schools were required for such incidents.

It feels there should be a line between indiscipline in school and cases of assault.

