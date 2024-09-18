One of the four Ghanaian students who has been arrested got a breakthrough prior to the unfortunate turn of events

The young man received an offer from Microsft to return for an internship during next summer's break

His luck, however, ran out as he and his fellow Ghanaian students have now been arrested and charged with falsifying their SHS transcripts

It has emerged that Ortis Opoku, one of the four Ghanaian students dismissed from Lehigh University, had received an internship offer from the American multinational technology company Microsoft.

A report sighted by YEN.com.gh on the GoFundMe page explained that Ortis Opoku was an Electrical Engineering student who had just returned from an internship at Microsoft.

Details on how Ortis Opoku, a Ghanaian student received an offer from Microsoft. Photo credit: @Ortis Opoku/LinkedIn @picture alliance /Getty Image

Due to his intelligence, Ortis Opoku secured the opportunity to return for another internship at the same company next summer.

The report also opened up on how Ortis used his paycheck to support his sibling's education in Ghana.

He also supported Evans Oppong by paying for his accommodation when he became homeless during the summer break.

"A junior majoring in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Computer Science, had just returned from a successful Microsoft internship and secured a return offer for next summer. He has been using most of his Microsoft paychecks to support his siblings' education in Ghana and provide for his father, who works at a roadside kiosk. Otis was also paying for Evans to stay in a room this summer because Evans was homeless", the report stated.

Ortis Opoku and three other students, Evans Oppong Cyrilstan Nomobon Sowah-Nai and Henry Dabuo have been dismissed by Lehigh University.

The four Ghanaian students have now been charged with theft of services, acquisition of service forgery, and uttering forged writing.

Peeps react to the dismissal of the four students

@krich_krym stated:

"But the guy in White was part of the Team that won Math and Science quiz 2021 Prempeh or? Did he failed academically? Anyway Some girl says Math and Science quiz is just a show."

@meetedzenebubu stated:

"Why forge your results though? People are leaving with lower etc. What might have influenced this decision?"

@Paul_of_Tarsuss replied:

"Funny how people accuse them of falsifying results when they’re actually on the dean’s list—top of their class in their first year. If you look closely, some of them were even NSMQ contestants."

UG to sack students with low GPA

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that undergraduate students at the University of Ghana who fall below a CGPA of 1.00 at the end of an academic year will be dismissed.

The Academic Affairs Directorate of the university issued the statement to students as part of efforts to improve academic performance.

