Ayisha Yakubuu and Alfred Ocansey who are presenters at TV3 have earned master's degrees in Brands and Communication Management

The media personalities graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

The pair joined other graduands during the 13th congregation of the university held on Saturday, July 24

They have posted heartwarming messages with beautiful photos in graduation robes

Popular TV3 presenters, Ayisha Yakubuu and Alfred Ocansey have graduated with master's degrees from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The pair marked the milestones at the 13th congregation ceremony held by the Ghanaian university on Saturday, July 24.

Ayisha Yakubuu and Alfred Ocansey both earned postgraduate degrees in Brands and Communication Management from the reputable university.

Celebrating the milestones

The famous media figures have taken to their pages to deliver impressive photos along with heartwarming messages.

Ayisha Yakubuu wrote:

''M.A. Brands and Communication Management. Alhamdulilah..''

Alfred Ocansey said:

''Gbozaaaaa. Congratulations to us my friend. @ayisha_yakubuu May we rise and cross path only at the top. It is possible to win hand in hand. Let the days ahead be littered with grace and good health.

I'll be speaking to a young Ghanaian innovator,'' his post read.

Elsewhere on her Instagram page, the ever-brilliant and stylish Ayisha Yakubuu recalled how she met her colleague on campus.

Meeting on campus

She recounted with emojis:

''There’s always a back story with @alfred_tv3 and I. This was purely COINCIDENTAL. I met this bald man on the UPSA campus during registration.

Me: ah what are you doing here?

Alfred: what? Is this not a school?

Me: No I mean which course will you be taking?

Alfred: Brands and comm. You?

Me: saaame.

Alfred: oohoo copy copy

Me: saaame. Shame on you.

what a ride it has been!

Congratulations @alfred_tv3. May we always have a reason to celebrate.''

The frames posted by both personalities have garnered massive reactions on social media.

Congratulatory remarks

Awurabenaakoto said:

''Congratulations my darling ❤️.''

Glitter_glazemua commented:

''Mummy mo ❤️can I get ur number.

Akua_michel_karpason remarked:

''Congratulations beautiful

Comments under the post featuring media personalities

Maltiti_official said:

''Congratulations sis!❤️higher heights Inshaa Allah.''

Sarah_akosua_welaga remarked:

''Congratulations to both of you .''

