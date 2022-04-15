A man graduated as a lawyer from UJ and explained on Twitter that he's the first in his family to get a tertiary qualification

Tweeps were overjoyed at the accomplishment and showered him with congratulatory messages

Others warned him to keep an eye out for jealous family members, while some asked how his journey to being a lawyer is going

Andile Mphale graduated from the University of Johannesburg and shared his joy online with a collage of pics. The young man announced that he had finally graduated, and one of the pics shows that he's a certified lawyer.

What made the post even more heart-warming was that he shared being the first in his family to get a tertiary qialification.

Andile celebrated his graduation with a post online as he shared that he's the first in his family to get a tertiary qualification. Image: @vndile/Twitter, Getty Images

People on Twitter flooded the young man's celebratory post with messages of praise. Some people cautioned against family members with ill intentions, while others asked about his journey to becoming a lawyer.

Here are some of the comments:

@JayJayFrate said:

"You the MAN!!! I see you looking into the future with confidence (frame 4), prayer in your armament, character your torch and legacy. Leader of your clan, Visionary extraordinare. God is ALWAYS in control. Happy Days Ahead!!! ️."

@ThipenTwa said:

@Mosky_Mothapo said:

"Di ska go loya di relative mfanaka (I hope your relatives won't bewitch you). Congratulations. If possible change locations."

@jaydawg201023 said:

@ismaillagardien said:

"Congratulations and welcome to the first-in-the-family group."

