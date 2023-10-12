Nine senior high schools (SHS) made it to the quarter-final during the opening day of the one-eighth stage of the 2023 NSMQ

Achimota School earned the highest score of 66 points, followed by Wesley Girls Senior High School's 54 points and St Louis Senior High School's 53 points

YEN.com.gh highlights the schools that outshone their opponents in the contests to clinch a quarter-final spot

Nine senior high schools (SHS) successfully advanced to the quarter-final during the opening day of the one-eighth stage of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The teams who represented their schools competed against the contenders to get to the quarter-final round, where they received an automatic seed and were exempt from the regional qualifiers and preliminary rounds. Schools that did not receive a seed will still be able to compete.

Achimota School earns the highest score

With 54 points, Wesley Girls Senior High School outperformed their competitors, the Western Region's Archbishop Porter Girls with 25 points, and Ghanata SHS, who received 24 points.

Bishop Herman College secured 37 points to earn a quarter-final spot against Adidome SHS and Ola SHS, with Adidome SHS scoring 31 points and OLA SHS bagging 24 points.

Mpraeso SHS won with 43 points against Ghana National College, who ended the contest with 39 points, and Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS, trailing at 25 points.

With the day's best performance, Achimota School demonstrated its prowess by scoring an astounding 66 points. Compared to Holy Child School of the Central Region, which scored 41 points, Assin State College placed last with 30 points.

Still, on the opening day, Kumasi High School secured a spot in the quarter-finals, clinching victory with 40 points. They beat off a contest from Okuapemman School, which concluded with 36 points, and Anlo SHS, finishing at 34 points.

With 49 points, Osei Kyeretwie SHS maintained their winning streak. They competed against Notre Dame Girls', who finished the game with 27 points, and St Joseph Seminary SHS, who earned 29 points.

St Louis Senior High School earned a seed in the quarter-finals with 53 points, while Wesley Grammar School secured their Quarter Finals spot after answering a tie-breaker question, winning with 33 points. Anglican Senior High School emerged victorious with a score of 40 points.

See the schools that won a seed below:

- Wesley Girls Senior High School

- Bishop Herman College

- Mpraeso SHS

- Achimota School

- Kumasi High School

- Osei Kyeretwie SHS

- St Louis Senior High School

- Wesley Grammar School

- Anglican Senior High School

