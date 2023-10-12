Wesley Grammar School has won at the one-eighth stage of the NSMQ contest against Tema Methodist Senior High and Swedru Senior High School

The school will move to the quarter-finals of the ongoing competition, with the goal of winning the 2023 final trophy

The NSMQ released the results of the schools in a post on X, which evoked applause for the winning school

Wesley Grammar School has defeated contests to elevate to the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

The Ghana-based school triumphed over Tema Methodist Senior High after correctly answering a tie-breaker question. Both teams had obtained 31 points at the end of the contest on Wednesday, October 11.

Wesley Grammar School defeats Tema Methodist and Swedru SHS for next round of 2023 NSMQ. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana.

Source: Twitter

Swedru Senior High School garnered 28 points to clinch the third position after the team failed to earn more points to win the top spot in the one-eighth stage of the contest.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the NSMQ (@NSMQGhana) released the results from the contest.

''“n = 6”! Wesley Grammar School answers a tie-breaker question, and that is it," part of the caption read along with a photo of an audience from Wesley Grammar School applauding the team.

Like the excited audience, many online users and students have posted congratulations to celebrate the victorious school.

See the post below:

Reactions to the victory of Wesley Grammar School

Young Ghanaian online users and students celebrate the school.

@ernieaxanti commented:

Ooooi, my boys.

@IPhrey09 said:

Our Boys Are Good. We are in for the challenge..Emashi.

@chingy2paycee said:

We didn't come here to play!!! On to the next!! #Emashie!

@Killer101The posted:

More fire. Grammarians! EMASHIE!

Source: YEN.com.gh