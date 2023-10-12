It was a tightly contested competition between Opoku Ware, Tamale Islamic Science and Nifa SHS

But the students of Opoku Ware School proved to be up to the task at the end of the competition by winning the round

Social media users are commending them for the remarkable comeback and sharing the lessons they have learnt from the contest

Opoku Ware School won the one-eighth contest against Tamale Islamic Science and Nifa Senior High School to proceed to the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz quarter-final.

The contest so far is one of the most intense competitions in the ongoing 2023 NSMQ.

At the start of the contest, Tamale Islamic Science took the lead with 21 points, followed by Nifa with 12 points and OWASS with 11.

By the end of round four, things had turned around for OWASS. The Santase boys led with 40 points, followed by Tamale Islamic Science and Nifa SHS with 39 and 20 points, respectively.

At the end of the competition, OWASS won with 49 points, followed by Tamale Islamic Science with 42 points and Nifa SHS with 20 points.

The boys from OWASS in the auditorium could not hold their joy after the remarkable comeback.

Comments on social media

YEN.com.gh collated some comments below:

@_jeyso said:

Barcelona and Owass showing the world how its done.

@Emmanuel7236 wrote:

The Islamic guys were frustrated after the opoku ware come back. So they couldn’t focus and they were also making unnecessary protests. There are masters in the game. Opoku ware gave them handicap 10 and still won

@JerryFCB_96 said:

Adisco boys should watch and learn. It’s not always about bragging and jama.

@I_Am_Winter asked:

Is Owass your mate ??

@iamsamuelpagge said:

Can’t judge a man based on first round. Owass: Affirmative

@hon_francis_ wrote:

we wait for PC..... Agenda boys must be happy today. ASU for life!

@KMeellah said:

I really needed a big gap but congratulations to us

@kobby_spheroll wrote:

Below 50? Mid performance in my books

Okuapeman student who referred to other schools as cubicles repents

Earlier, an Okuapemman SHS student whose video went viral during last year's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for referring to other schools as 'cubicles' has spoken.

In an interview conducted this year, the young student toned down on her comments.

She explained that her school is approaching the competition with a different mindset this time, emphasising respect for all participating schools.

Mpraeso SHS Wins Contest Against Aggrey Memorial And Ghana National College

Also, Mpraeso SHS won their one-eighth contest against Ghana National College and Aggrey Memorial Zion.

Mpraeso came up tops with a score of 43, while Ghana National and Aggrey Memorial followed with 39 and 25 points, respectively.

