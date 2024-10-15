Erald Amoako, the son of popular Ghanaian pastor Bishop Salifu Amoako, was involved in an accident at East Legon

After the fatal accident, several people on social media called on the police to act swiftly, and the security agency released a statement

Despite the release of the statement, several netizens seem unhappy with the content of the update given by the police

The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into the fatal East Legon accident that occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

The police released a statement on Monday, October 14, 2024, indicating their actions since the incident.

In a social media post, Ghana Police indicated that a preliminary police investigation had been conducted. They shared some of their findings with the public in the statement.

"Preliminary police investigation indicates that the suspect driver, identified as Salifu Amoaki, rammed his vehicle into another vehicle on Dzanie Ashie Street at East Legon. Both vehicles caught fire and burnt beyond recognition."

Meanwhile, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah visited Erald Amoako and his friend in the hospital with other pastors. They prayed for the boys and commiserated with their friend, Bishop Salifu Amoako.

Netizens unhappy with Police press release

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from netizens on the press release the Police Service shared. Read them below:

@KingBrownChiki asked:

“Autopsy to check whether one of the victims swallowed bomb or what?”

@NanaGrantANC wrote:

“Lool….. just as I taught. The whole of Ghana knows of the identity of the 16 year old behind the wheels. He is not called salifu amoako. But here is the unprofessional Ghana police doing Ghana police things. How much did pastor salifu amoako offer? Or you go beg for 1 cedi after? Enimguasefo!!”

@1BongoIdeas said:

“The outcome of this investigation will determine whether Ghanaians should take the police service seriously or not. There's CCTV footage and evidence of reckless driving by the culprit. Make sure justice is served!”

@pkay_7_ wrote:

“discharged and not arrested?”

@SkyRockG2GTTnA said:

“We're following this keenly. We saw what you did to protested and we wanna we what you're going to do to an alleged minor driving reckless and illegal, which of cause caused the loss of lives.”

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

“But that's the dad's name seniors”

Salifu Amoako's son enjoys plush b'day party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Salifu Amoako's son organised a plush birthday party to mark his 25th birthday.

Videos online showed several people present, including his father, who was spraying money on his son.

The party was held on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

