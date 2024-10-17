Kwadzo, a 16-year-old visually impaired boy from Weta in the Volta Region, started school at the Akropong School for the Blind after his story was shared online

The story touched many, leading to donations from individuals and institutions, allowing Kwadzo to pursue education

By the time he enrolled, he had received GH¢47,000 in donations to support his schooling and future endeavours

Kwadzo is a 16-year-old boy living in Weta, Volta region. He had never been to school because of his special needs and his parents' financial situation.

However, the visually impaired boy only recently started school at the Akropong School for the Blind after a social media influencer shared his story online, and others were touched by it.

Nana Tea met Kwadzo in Weta when he travelled with Access Bank to donate items to the students. The partially blind orphan prayed to the bank for gifting him the sandals.

His prayer was recorded and shared on social media, and several people asked for help.

Several individuals and institutions donated cash and material things for Kwadzo to be enrolled in the Akropong School for the Blind.

By the time Kwadzo enrolled in school, he had GH¢47,000 in his bank account as donations from well-wishers.

Netizens wish Kwadzo well

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

James Newton said:

“This is how we should live in the world, but greed, jealous, and selfishness have taken away the beauty of the world 😭😭😭😭”

Charles Adu-Sarkodie wrote:

“The Heroes of Change by MTN nu, i hope you all have nominated Nana Tea already😀. God bless you Sir”

Hagbe Osmond wrote:

“A week to this eventful event this boy was sitting by our band in our church. His Intention was to preach so as soon as the scriptures were read he walked straight to the pulpit to preach. He was denied any way but was comforted and he left peacefully! God is always God!”

Benjamin Moore said:

“God bless Access Bank at least now I know all my plenty deductions are being used to support a worthy cause 🙏🏾”

Kwaku Hendeson said:

“Nana Tea ankasa u be too much the real definition of social media influencer not the other slay queen's dey do God bless u senior”

Liz Blair wrote:

“Who talk say God no dey???? God bless everyone who made this possible”

Yvonne Damalie said:

“I feel so emotional about Kodzo's story. I'm sure his family and people in his community who may have looked down on him in the past now see him as a blessed son. God bless you Nänä Teä, Access Bank and all those who made this possible.”

