Keta Senior High School (Keta SHTS) secured the highest scorer award at the NSMQ after a resounding victory with 70 points against their competitors, Koforidua Sec Tech and St. John's Grammar School

The outstanding performance of Keta SHTS outshone several other strong contenders from different schools, earning them a prize of GH¢2,000 for their exceptional academic prowess and dedication

Some of the closest contenders were Mfantsipim with 55 points, GSTS with 46 points, Presec Legon totaling 60 points, among others

Keta Senior High School (Keta SHTS) emerged as the top scorers of the day in the ongoing NSMQ, securing a decisive victory with 70 points against Koforidua Sec Tech and St. John's Grammar School.

Their remarkable performance outshone strong contenders like Mfantsipim with 55 points, GSTS with 46 points, Presec Legon totaling 60 points, and Accra Academy, among other victorious teams.

Keta SHTS's impressive achievement earned them the esteemed highest scorer award, a testament to their knowledge and proficiency in the competition.

Ketasco wins highest scorer award at NSMQ Photo credit: NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

The team's exceptional performance throughout the contest was met with enthusiasm and admiration from both the audience and fellow participants.

For their outstanding achievement, Keta SHTS received a prize of GH¢2,000, acknowledging their dedication, hard work, and the exceptional academic prowess they exhibited during the NSMQ.

The victory not only brings honor to the school but has also generated comments regarding their commitment to excellence and their competitive spirit in the prestigious academic competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh