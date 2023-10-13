At the one-eighth stage of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Keta Senior High and Technical School (SHTS) faced off against Koforidua Secondary Technical School and St. John’s Grammar Senior High School

In a thrilling encounter at the one-eighth stage of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Keta Senior High and Technical School (SHTS) clashed with Koforidua Secondary Technical School and St. John’s Grammar Senior High School.

The competition was intense, and Keta SHTS emerged as the clear victors with an outstanding performance.

The final scores reflected the exceptional performance by Keta SHTS, as they secured a whopping 70 points. In contrast, Koforidua Secondary Technical School managed to secure 33 points, and St. John’s Grammar Senior High School garnered 26 points.

Keta SHTS records massive victory in first 2023 contest Photo credit: @nsmqghana

Source: Twitter

What the quiz mistress told Keta SHTS after their massive victory

Dr. Anita Oppong-Quaicoe, the quiz mistress, who has a unique perspective on the competition, having been a contestant herself back in 2005, expressed her awe at Keta's remarkable victory.

She noted that their performance was truly impressive and laudable. The impressive triumph by Keta SHTS, who got all four riddles correctly in the last round, quickly set social media abuzz with reactions.

Enthusiastic supporters and fans took to various online platforms to celebrate this significant win, underscoring the intense excitement and anticipation surrounding the NSMQ competition.

The victory by Keta SHTS appears to be a reflection of the students' dedication, hard work, and exceptional knowledge in the fields of science and mathematics.

See the post below:

Prempeh College secures spot in NSMQ 2023 quarter-finals after strong performance in one-eighth stage

In other news, Prempeh College has secured its place in the quarter-finals of the 2023 NSMQ, showcasing its excellence in the ongoing one-eighth stage of the competition.

In the recent match held on Thursday, October 12, the team from Prempeh College outperformed TI AMASS and Navrongo SHS, achieving a score of 52 points, while their competitors earned 34 and 28 points, respectively.

Gathering of competing schools at KNUST for 2023 NSMQ fills students with excitement

Meanwhile, students representing various schools have assembled at KNUST in Kumasi for the ongoing 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz.

Among them, a female student hailing from Bunkpurugu SHS shared her elation, emphasizing that this marked her maiden visit to Southern Ghana, and she couldn't contain her joy, particularly admiring the grand and elegant structures in the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh