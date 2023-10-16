A video of how a young man reacted after his alma mater won the NSMQ contest has got people talking

The man said he is happy to be an old student of Opoku Ware and will not be bothered even if he doesn't succeed in life

Many people who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, with some rebuking him for his comment

An old student of Opoku Ware School has gone viral after a video of him praising his alma mater hit the internet.

It happened apparently after he attended a contest involving his alma mater in the one-eight stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz, and could not hide his excitement as his school advanced to the next stage.

Old boy of OWASS delights after NSMQ win Photo credit: @user8056283319295/ TikTok @NSMQGhana/X

Expressing delight, the young man, who looked visibly excited, said even if he does not succeed in life, he takes delight in knowing that he is an old student of Opoku Ware.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 800 likes and 21 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the utterances of the young man

Many people who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the utterances of the young man.

Flight BlessUp 1000 stated:

take the school go buy food wai

Radamel indicated:

Eiii bibinii y3 nipa ooo

user6877684286759 stated:

Gyimi saaaa . What will shs school do at this moment . Then remain in shs all your life

Isaac Bossman Mensah reacted:

Then what did you achieve from going to OWASS?

Yaw-testimony replied:

still akatakyie for life

