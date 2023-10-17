During a recent National Science and Maths Quiz contest featuring St. Augustine's College (Augusco), Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco), and Tamale Senior High, an Augusco student displayed unwavering confidence before the match

He boldly asserted that beating the two teams in the famous competition would be effortless

However, to his surprise, Ketasco clinched the victory, prompting the student to adopt a more composed tone and a pledge to improve their preparation for future challenges

Before a thrilling contest between St. Augustine's College (Augusco), Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco), and Tamale Senior High, a confident Augusco student's pre-game words proved to be overzealous.

He had boldly declared, "As for them, no stress! No stress! We will beat them with ease."

However, it was Ketasco who emerged victorious in the competition, with Tamale Senior High taking the second spot.

In a follow-up interview, the same student appeared more composed, expressing the team's intention to regroup and prepare more effectively for future challenges.

The video capturing this transition in demeanor has sparked a wide range of reactions, with viewers noting the unpredictability of such academic competitions.

The event has been another instant in the National Science and Maths Quiz, where knowledge and quick thinking take precedence, overconfidence can sometimes lead to surprising outcomes.

Matthew Abukari said:

Vawulence administrator, is the ''A few moments later'' necessary?

Dolayiri Paul mentioned:

This one die you no go explain tire because there's evidence

Yaa Volta indicated:

Indeed heaven knows where they are going. Congratulations my people-Ketasco

Senior Adusei Poku stated:

Yaa Asantewaa are saying we'll come back stronger ama St. Augustines nso se we'll come back stronger. Ei as3m o

Watch the video below:

