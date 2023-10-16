Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary emerged victorious in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz quarter-final against St James Seminary and Presby SHTS, Aburi

Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary emerged victorious in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz quarter-final competition against St James Seminary and Presby Secondary School, Aburi.

Pope John SHS showcased their exceptional knowledge and skills, securing a commanding lead with 48 points. St. James Seminary followed closely with 42 points, while Presby Secondary School, Aburi, earned 20 points.

The competition began with St. James taking the lead in the first round with 25 points, leaving Pope John trailing with 16 points.

However, the tables turned dramatically in the second round when Pope John seized the lead and maintained their position at the top till the end.

During the "Problem of the Day" round, where Pope John demonstrated their expertise, scoring an impressive 9 out of 10 points. St. James performed admirably, securing 8 points, while Presby Secondary School, Aburi, managed 4 points.

With this victory, Pope John SHS advances to the semi-finals, showcasing their knowledge, quick thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

The competition highlighted the outstanding academic talents of the participating schools, making the event a thrilling showcase of intellect and teamwork.

Wesley Girls beats St Peters

Meanwhile, Wesley Girls High School was victorious over St Peters Boys and Louis Rutten SHS.

The team from Wesley Girls won by 52 points, while their closest contender, St Peters, garnered 37 points, and Louis Rutten SHS earned 19 points.

Prempeh College secures a spot in NSMQ 2023 quarter-finals after a strong performance in the one-eighth stage

In other news, Prempeh College has secured its place in the quarter-finals of the 2023 NSMQ in the ongoing one-eighth stage of the competition.

In the recent match held on Thursday, October 12, the team from Prempeh College outperformed TI AMASS and Navrongo SHS, achieving a score of 52 points, while their competitors earned 34 and 28 points, respectively.

