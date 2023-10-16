Reactions have trailed Osei Tutu SHS's exit from the National Science and Maths Quiz competition

Many supporters of Osei Tutu SHS, in expressing their views, opined that the contest was rigged in favour of Opoku Ware School

Opoku Ware School advanced to the next round of the competition with a two points gap

Persons who were rooting for Osei Tutu SHS to advance to the semi-finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz were left disappointed.

This comes after Opoku Ware School took the first position by getting 45 points, whereas Osei Tutu also came in second with 43 points, with St. John’s School taking the third spot with 18 points.

Expressing disappointment, some disgruntled Osei Tutu SHS supporters who reacted to the post by NSMQ on the X platform of NSMQ opined that the eventual winners cheated.

One tweep @SimmsNative, who shared his displeasure about the contest, raised objections about the last riddle Opoku Ware answered.

He said the contestant of Opoku Ware should not have had an opportunity to give another answer, especially after he got it wrong on his first attempt.

"The last riddle wasn’t fair, you cheated OT. Why should they say it again knowing very well they will change their answer" he stated

Ghanaians react to the defeat suffered by Osei Tutu

Many who thronged the comment section of the post expressed unhappiness over the victory of Opoku Ware School in the quarterfinal stage.

@digyxlim reacted:

Total cheat

@thy_grace_10

Now we all understand the reason other schools says @NSMQGhana is not a fair competition why can this happened

@NiiHelton stated:

See what the mistress did.Total cheat

@ThePrinceGideon replied:

The "Ah" sound she made wasn't to the contestants but to the audience because she couldn't make out what the guy said, and that's why she asked that they repeated again, and if you have proper hearing you'd realize he said Sodium Hypochorite in all the 3 submissions man!!!

See commented:

I knew from the start that u were a new comer in the competition. Previous years The mistress ll make sure that auditorium is silent when such thing happens Before she ll read or listen to answers from the contestants If u don’t know I m telling u now.hv 2 lrn in a hrd way.

Wesley Girls reach semi-finals of NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wesley Girls' High School qualified for the semi-finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz in this year's competition.

The female school emerged victorious after coming out on top in a keenly contested quarter-finals clash involving Mpraeso SHS and Bishop Herman College.

At the end of the contest, Wesley Girls came first with 35 points, Mpraeso SHS got the second spot with 32 points, whereas Bishop Herman College placed third with 21 points, respectively.

