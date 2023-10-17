St. Augustine's College failed to advance to the semi-final stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz

They were kicked out of the quarter-final stage after placing third in the contest involving Keta SHTS and Tamale SHS

The school, however, received ¢500 from GOIL for answering one riddle

The journey of St. Augustine's College in the National Science and Maths Quiz has come to an end after being knocked out of the quarter-final stage.

The all-male school in Cape Coast were hoping to make it to the semi-finals of the competition after they faced Keta SHTS and Tamale SHS in a crucial encounter.

The two-time winners of the competition were, however, taught a lesson in humility by Keta SHTS, who took the first point with 44 points.

Tamale SHS took the second spot with 35 points, whereas St. Augustine's College came third with 32 points.

After the end of the contest, GOIL, one of the sponsors, presented cash prizes to competing schools that were able to answer the riddle correctly.

St. Augustine's College went home with ¢500 after they successfully answered one of four riddles.

Ghanaians react to the exit by St. Augustine's College

At the time of writing the report, the post by NSMQ on Facebook had stirred a lot of reactions, with many urging St. Augustine's College to bounce back stronger next year.

Samuel Amaning stated:·

Augusco fo) enti after chopping last, they’re not even shy to take this 500ghc?? Wei mo nyinaa ka future leaders no ho

.Nyãmębã Nîçh Ôlăs commented:

Transportation fee

Haruna Seidu added:

Well done my guys, you deserve it

Ausbyn Kojo Alimoh-Albertz Snr replied:

Congrats guys, let's go and prepare for next year. We are proud of you.

This achievement carry no joy

This achievement carry no joy

Joshua Achina-Antobre wrote:

At least they get some money

Schools that have advances to semis of NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that six senior high schools have booked a spot in the semi-finals of the NSMQ.

Top of the list is Wesley Girls' High School, Prempeh College and Pope John Minor Seminary SHS,

Opoku Ware School, Keta SHTS and St Louis SHS have also advanced to the next round.

