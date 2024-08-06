President Nana Akufo-Addo has been petitioned to remove the chairman of the University of Cape Coast governing council

The petition was filed by the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North, Horace Ekow Ewusi

The University of Cape Coast had been sued in an attempt to stop its vice-chancellor from serving in the position

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North, Horace Ekow Ewusi, has petitioned President Akufo-Addo to remove Professor Harold S. Amonoo-Kuofi as the chairman of the University of Cape Coast governing council.

In his petition, Ewusi said Amonoo-Kuofi’s conduct was affecting the smooth running of the university and called for a probe.

The president has been petitioned over Prof Harold S. Amonoo-Kuofi's conduct amid leadership confusion at the University of Cape Coast.

Citi News reported that the candidate accused the governing council chairman of persecuting a personal agenda amid some leadership turmoil at the school.

“This request is being made as a final resort after numerous efforts by the eminent of the community, including myself to request him to conduct himself as a seasoned statesman and responsible Chairperson of a highly esteemed institution as the University of Cape Coast has proved futile."

Daily Guide reported on the confusion at the University of Cape Coast over the Vice Chancellor’s contract after a letter from Amonoo-Kuofi indicated his removal.

The University of Cape Coast Council revealed the purported termination of Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong's appointment as vice-chancellor despite a two-year extension granted in July 2023, stating that the extension was unconstitutional.

Ewusi had also accused Amonoo-Kuofi of consistently attacking the Boampong of the university since he came to office.

Boampong still serving as UCC vice-chancellor

The University of Cape Coast has said the appointment of Boampong as vice-chancellor has not been terminated.

The school said in a statement that the council has not met to discuss or make such a decision.

In a letter signed by Amonoo-Kuofi, the governing council reportedly urged Boampong to apply for an extension if he desired one.

Legal action taken against UCC

YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast had been sued to stop its vice-chancellor from serving in the position.

John Mevemeo, a resident of Millennium City-Kasoa in the Central Region, challenged Boampong's position.

According to the statutes, tenures can be renewed for up to three years, provided it does not extend beyond the statutory retirement age of 60.

Boampong is expected to turn 60 on September 18, 2025. His initial four-year term as Vice-Chancellor began on August 1, 2020, and was set to end on July 31, 2024.

