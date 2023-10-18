Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah expressed her desire to adopt a boy with the intention of having him attend Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (Presec) following Presec's NSMQ victory

Her tweet, which was motivated by the school's impressive performance, sparked significant attention and discussion on social media

Presec beat Accra Academy in a heated quarter-final contest to qualify for the semi-finals at the ongoing NSMQ

Her tweet followed Presec's remarkable victory over Accra Academy at the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

This tweet captures her admiration for Presec's academic achievements and her willingness to contribute to the school's legacy by offering a young student the opportunity to attend Presec.

Nana Aba Anamoah wants to be an 'Odade3 mom' Photo credit: NSMQGhana; thenanaaba

Source: Twitter

How Ghanaians are reacting to Nana Aba's comment on Presec over their NSMQ performance

The news has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media, with many sharing their thoughts on Nana Aba Anamoah's commitment to supporting her preferred school.

@Nathaniel176523 added:

I really have some cute boy who is willing to go to school but her mom is a single mother so she is struggling to send him to school. I wish you can adopt him for me and send him to school,Ms. Nana Aba. @thenanaaba

@cobiamoh stated:

Let me give you one, he will start schooling next month. I invigilated him when he was writing BECE, realised he is brilliant. After the exams I had a chat with him and the only school he wants to go is presec

@childofgodTT mentioned:

My friend had aghrehate 18 and wants tk attend presec. His sugar mummy is ready to pay any amount. Help him

@Mega__mind_ said:

do not focus only on science and maths. general arts and other programmes, sports , proper mannerisms and better elite mates …. take him to mfantsipim !!

Source: YEN.com.gh