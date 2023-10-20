Opoku Ware School students in Ghana's Ashanti Region celebrated their NSMQ semi-final victory with a triumphant march to Prempeh College, joyously chanting and singing songs

Opoku Ware School students in Ghana's Ashanti Region celebrated their victory in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) semi-finals by marching triumphantly from Santasi to Prempeh College at Sofoline.

The enthusiastic students were captured in videos singing and chanting songs of joy, particularly relishing their win against arch-rivals Prempeh College and Pope John SHS.

Opoku Ware School clinched their spot in the NSMQ finals with 38 points, defeating Pope John Senior High School and, Minor Seminary and Prempeh College, both of which scored 36 points each.

A collage of OWASS students marching to Prempeh College and their two NSMQ contestants Photo credit: @yopoomultimedia (TikTok) and @NSMQGhana

The spirited celebration showcased the school's vibrant spirit and strong camaraderie.

The victory resonated widely, with NSMQ's official Twitter account announcing the achievement, prompting lively reactions from online users.

Opoku Ware School's students' exuberant march demonstrated their pride and excitement, underscoring the intense competition and the significance of this achievement in the NSMQ tournament.

Stephen Apemah-Baah: Form 1 Boy Who Received A Presidential Award Leads OWASS To NSMQ Final

Opoku Ware School's victory in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz semi-finals sparked a trend on X.

Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, a remarkable first-year student, was praised for his outstanding performance, having previously led his basic school, Good Shepherd JHS, to multiple victories in science and math competitions.

Opoku Ware School's past and present students anticipate a stellar performance from Stephen and his team in the upcoming final.

Prempeh College files protest

Meanwhile, Prempeh College is protesting the 2023 NSMQ Semi-Finals results, citing dissatisfaction with a riddle-related controversy.

They claim their answer was equivalent to the consultant's response, urging a fair investigation before the final schools are announced, emphasizing the need for resolution and fairness.

The letter addresses concerns about past missteps and emphasizes the importance of addressing their grievances.

