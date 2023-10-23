St Louis SHS contestants have broken their silence regarding their exit from the National Science & Maths Quiz competition

The contestants admitted that facing Adisadel Colleg made them nervous as they feared they could exit the competition

Many people who watched the video congratulated the St Louis contestants for their performance in the competition

The contestants who represented St Louis SHS in the National Science & Maths Quiz have named Adisadel College as the school they feared most.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Philipa Afriyie Ennuson, who spoke on behalf of the team, admitted that she and other contestants were nervous when they came up against last year's losing finalists in the one-eighth stage.

St Louis contestants admit they were nervous facing Adisco Photo credit: @stlouis.eb/TikTok @National Science & Maths Quiz﻿/Facebook

She said they knew that Adisadel College was very good when it came to the competition.

Philippa added that what heightened their fear was knowing that the contest was going to determine which school would get seeded for next year's contest.

At the end of the contest, St Louis SHS took the first position by getting 53 points, Abukwa State College came second with 23 points, and Adisadel College placed third with 19 points.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend the St Louis contestants

Many people who watched the video congratulated the girls for their performance in the NSMQ competition.

mhyzz stated:

The competition wasn’t that easy ……they really did well they made us really proud……….we love you guys soo much

amapokello reacted:

We are proud of you girls

Shantel Tuffour commented:

Well done girls you made us proud

@Akua stated:

we love you soo much you made us proud

Alan4zy replied:

Faiza is not happy..... just happy yourself okay you have done really well and impressed me as well

Slim Shady stated:

Philipa and Faiza we love u

St NSMQ star shows nice dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Philipa Afriyie Ennuson, one of the contestants who put up a riveting performance at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has left many in awe with her dancing skills.

The talented student, known for her impressive academic prowess, drew attention to her remarkable dance skills and sheer enjoyment in the videos.

Her clips have left many in awe, as they provide a delightful contrast to the intense academic challenges faced by NSMQ participants.

