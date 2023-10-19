A video of a student of Collins Senior High School during a manifesto reading has gone viral

The young student, who was neatly dressed, showed confidence as she opened up about her plans

Many people who saw the video were pleased by the confidence of the student, with many people hoping she would win

A female student of Collins Senior High School at Agogo has earned the admiration of many following her decision to vie for the position of the girls school prefect.

A video that YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page @collins_shs showed the moment the confident young student, identified as Francisca, was filmed reading her manifesto.

Neatly dressed in her uniform, she spoke eloquently and assured students of exhibiting traits that would make her stand out and be appreciated by all.

She also pledged to be honest and respectful when voted as the next prefect.

"I will set myself as an example by having a good and positive attitude.

The video had gathered over 1,000 likes and 65 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend Francisca

The confidence of Francisca as she read out her manifesto impressed many people who thronged the comments section of the video to offer words of encouragement to her.

sandraampadu5467 stated:

Vote for her she really deserve it much love dea

bennylove190 reacted:

Self confidence is crucial kudos girl for that bold step

Eugene Boateng wrote:

❤️u did very great sweetheart

Velgas said:

Am proud of you Franca

G A S P E R

Let’s help her to the high table

Awura Agyeiwaa Boateng

I love your boldness baby girl go higher

Girl shows nice dances as she vies for prefect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another student of Collins Senior High School got eyes all eyes with her dancing prowess during a vetting process as an entertainment prefect.

Some also indicated that a male teacher in the background was staring intensely at her, which made them uncomfortable.

However, the teacher, who identifies himself as Sir Cida on Twitter, indicated netizens misinterpreted the actual situation.

