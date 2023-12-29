Abedingo Rhoda Nsomah, a female Okuapeman Senior High School graduate, received straight As in the 2023 WASSCE

Dennis Apusika, a Facebook user, shared her excellent results on his account on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Nsomah obtained As in Economics, Geography, Government, History, and Integrated Science, and three other courses

Abedingo Rhoda Nsomah, a former Okuapeman Senior High School student, completed her high school education with straight As in all eight subjects.

She was one of the students who bagged 8As in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Okuapeman SHS prodigy earns 8As in WASSCE. Photo credit: Willie B. Thomas/Dennis Apusika (Facebook).

Source: Getty Images

Nsomah received As in Social Studies, English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Economics, Geography, Government, and History.

Social media user Dennis Apusika posted her excellent results on Facebook on Tuesday, December 19.

''Another Okuapemman School student bags 8A's,'' the post's caption read.

At the time of this publication, Apusika's post only garnered reactions with no comments. Congratulations to her.

See Abedingo Rhoda Nsomah's WASSCE results below:

Okuapeman SHS girl bags 8As in WASSCE. Photo credit: Dennis Apusika.

Source: Facebook

Okuapeman SHS student bags 8As in WASSCE

Source: YEN.com.gh